Instant Pot

Duo 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Teal

$99.99 $79.99

Buy Now Review It

Most popular size: serves up to 6 people and perfect for everyday meals. Replaces up to 7 Appliances: combines 7 kitchen Appliances in 1 to save you space, including: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer. Consistently great results: monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time. Accessories include – 1000+ recipe app, 250+ recipe and how-to online videos, 18/18 stainless steel inner pot, sealing ring, steam rack, Soup Spoon, rice paddle and lid holder. Accessories are dish washer safe. Easy to clean: fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components and accessories that are dishwasher safe: inner pot with 3-ply bottom for even cooking, steam rack with handles, serving Spoon, Soup Spoon, and measuring cup. Safety: 10 safety mechanisms for peace of mind Power supply 120V – 60Hz – Please check your voltage if not in North America. Instant Pot Duo 6 qt 7-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer, stainless steel and Teal. The cooking programs have been lab-tested for optimal effect. These greatly improve cooking result and maintain consistence. Instant Pot is carefully designed to eliminate many common errors that may cause harm or spoil food. It passed the stringent UL certification giving you uncompromised safety and peace of mind and protects you with 10 proven safety mechanisms and patented technologies.