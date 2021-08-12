Alice + Olivia

Dunn Vegan Leather Blazer

$440.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Details Size & Fit Fabric: Mid-weight stretch faux leather Collared neck with peaked lapels Bracelet-length sleeves with padded shoulders Single-breasted button placket Welt front pockets Shell: 100% polyurethane Lining: 100% polyester Dry clean Imported, Vietnam Style #ALICE46147 A timeless silhouette to take you from workday to weekend, this alice + olivia blazer is crafted from vegan leather and features bracelet-length sleeves for a style that will work from anything from trousers to denim. Show More