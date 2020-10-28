Mercury Row

Dunhill Fir White Christmas Tree With White Lights

$399.99 $204.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Description Ring in the holidays with this white artificial Christmas tree - a great alternative to traditional green trees! Sitting atop a footed base to keep it standing straight, its frame is crafted from metal and features lush white PVC branches so it never has to be watered. Its full, modern design comes in a variety of sizes that best suit your space and decor preferences. Best of all? This tree arrives pre-lit with clear white lights that add brightness to your living room or den and remain lit even if a bulb burns out. Just place the plug-in into the wall and enjoy the spirit of the season. What's Included? Tree Stand Lights Features Pre-strung with UL listed clear lights All metal hinged construction (branches are attached to center pole sections) Light string features base lock (TM) to keep bulbs from falling out Product may ship compressed - Primping of branches or leaves may be required to match the image shown Needles hold heavy ornaments Lights Included Bulb Type: Incandescent Light Tone: Warm Lights Light Functions: Steady/Constant Tree Type Branch Tip Count (9' H Size): 4026 Branch Tip Count (6.5' H Size): 1838 Branch Tip Count (7' H Size): 2144 Number of Assembly Sections (9' H Size): 4 Number of Assembly Sections (6.5' H Size, 7' H Size): 3