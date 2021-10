Dunelm

Dunelm Pink Peeler

£2.50

Buy Now Review It

At Dunelm

This pink peeler adds a touch of colour to your home. Perfect for peeling potatoes, fruit and vegetables this peeler is a staple in any home. Easy to use this peeler peels quickly and easily and can be wiped clean. This peeler is also available in grey and matching grey or pink utensils also are available.