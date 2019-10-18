Oct Trade

Dumpling Bag

Product Name: Fashion women handbag Material: Genuine leather Color: black/white/brown/green/wine Size: Small 22 cm long, 13 cm wide, 10 cm high Large 39 cm long, 20 cm wide, 19 cm high Manual measurement error 1-3 cm Temperament, fashion, elegance"I haven't seen a bag that I've been looking at for a long time. There'snothing in the bag that shows more than that. The cloud-like body is soft andcute, the streamlined buckle is elegant and elegant, and his rich folds add bags.Superior sense New favorite cloud bag.The next classic model, how can you buy a bag without a "cloud", soft and delicate cloud bag has been sought after by the various people, simple and simpledecoration of the cloud body, pleated design, can be slanted or Remove the shoulder strap as a handbag Customized light luxury clip cloud bag, this can be said that this summer fashion king must have one of the bags Imported natural steer hide.The softness of the fingertips, we carefully select the fine texture of the cowhide,the texture is fine, clear and layered, the leather is strong and tough,but there is no lack of comfort. Magnet opening and closing.The built-in magnet design is both beautiful and elegant, blending with the bag, and the delicate edges also enhance the touch of the bag. Two-layer leather rope buckle, easy to open and close, wear-resistant and safe Two-layer leather, delicate and rigorous embossing process Two-layer leather shoulder strap design, smooth lines, smooth and wearable, symbol of quality