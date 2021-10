Christopher Knight Home

Dumont Modern Farmhouse Fabric Settee

$343.89

Buy Now Review It

The spirit of the mid-century aesthetics is alive and well with this comfortable and modern settee; Si clean upholstery, tastefully-piped edges, and four strutted rubber legs, this piece is versatile enough to fit stylishly into any scheme of Décor, The perfect blank canvas for a spray of colorful throw pillows or a warm, decorative Blanket