Tigi

Dumb Blonde Violet Toning Shampoo

$17.98
At Ulta Beauty
Bed Head Dumb Blonde Violet Toning Shampoo increases cool tones and combats yellow and brassy tones in blonde hair. Hair looks and feels smoother and softer with reduced flyaways and frizz. Improves blonde vibrancy and shine!
