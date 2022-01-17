Dulux

Dulux Paint Mixing Easycare Washable & Tough Matt

£38.08

Buy Now Review It

At Dulux

Dulux Easycare Washable & Tough uses innovative stain repellent technology to repel liquid spills, making them easier to wash away. It is 20x tougher than standard Dulux Matt so you can remove stubborn marks without damaging the paint on your wall, keeping your home looking great for longer. This product is perfect for living rooms, dining rooms, hallways, kids rooms and multifunctional spaces. How does it work? When water based liquids hit the wall, our unique stain repellent technology turns the liquid into beads, which sit on the surface of the paint, making it easier to wash away