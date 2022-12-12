Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
byFAR
Dulce Long Bag
$480.00
$274.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Need a few alternatives?
Reiss
Dakota Zebra Calf Hair Baguette Bag
BUY
£98.00
Reiss
Mansur Gavriel
Raffia Lilium Bag
BUY
$375.00
$745.00
Mansur Gavriel
Stine Goya
Green Bag
BUY
£42.00
By Rotation
Everlane
The Cactus Leather Hobo
BUY
$262.00
Everlane
More from byFAR
byFAR
Purple Croc Rachel Mini Bag
BUY
$146.00
$340.00
SSENSE
byFAR
Mini Rachel Violet Circular Croco Embossed Leather Bag
BUY
$325.00
byFAR
byFAR
Rachel Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
£329.00
mytheresa
byFAR
Rachel Leather-trimmed Silk Shoulder Bag
BUY
$219.00
$365.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Shoulder Bags
Reiss
Dakota Zebra Calf Hair Baguette Bag
BUY
£98.00
Reiss
Mansur Gavriel
Raffia Lilium Bag
BUY
$375.00
$745.00
Mansur Gavriel
Stine Goya
Green Bag
BUY
£42.00
By Rotation
Everlane
The Cactus Leather Hobo
BUY
$262.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted