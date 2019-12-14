Fun Factory

Duke Rechargeable Vibrating Prostate Massager

$99.99

The grand old Duke of butts is a toy no anal pleasure fan will want to miss out on. Its ergonomic shape hits both the prostate and perineum together, sending powerful vibrations to both for mind-blowing sensations. So why is the Duke a must-have for your butt? An upper bulge makes it feel as if the toy is completely inserted. 5.5 insertable inches and a girth of 4.4 inches ensures a feeling of fullness, while 3 vibration levels and 3 patterns promise an ever-changing array of pleasures. Using the touch button, vibrations can be easily regulated while Duke is inserted. The Duke uses Fun Factory's Click 'N' Charge loading technology, so this toy can deliver infinite hours of passionate pleasure. Serve with a generous helping of the finest water-based anal lube for maximum enjoyment.