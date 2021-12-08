Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Ugg
Duffield Eye Mask, Pouch & Blanket Travel Set
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Stay cozy and even catch some z's while you travel with this three-piece set featuring a blanket and eye mask packed in a plush zip pouch that doubles as a pillow.
More from Ugg
Ugg
Women's Scuffette Suede & Sheepskin Slippers
BUY
$105.00
Hudson's Bay
Ugg
Duffield Eye Mask, Pouch & Blanket Travel Set
BUY
$98.00
Nordstrom
Ugg
Fluff Yeah Slide
BUY
$99.95
Zappos
Ugg
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
BUY
$64.95
$110.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted