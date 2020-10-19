Go Dash Dot

Duffeltote Bag

$218.00

At Anthropologie

Part-tote bag, part-duffel, this versatile bag offers endless functionality for all of your adventures. Its quilted design is lightweight and machine washable, and comes with a removable pouch that can transform into a belt bag or crossbody!**About Go Dash Dot** After graduating college and beginning life in New York City, Go Dash Dot founder Hannah Fastov realized a piece was missing in her collection: A bag that was lightweight, versatile, and cute enough to tote a day's worth of necessities around Manhattan. Not one to sit around and wait for something to come her way, Hannah took her experience in product development and launched a label of her own. The result? Go Dash Dot, a line of multi-functional bags designed for the modern woman on the go. With ample pockets, removable pouches, and even interchangeable straps, Go Dash Dot bags keep you organized in style from day to night.