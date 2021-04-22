United States
Fortuna Skin
Due Alberi Biphase Moisturizing Oil
$128.00
At Fortuna Skin
A double dose of hydration that visibly plumps skin with moisture as it helps support natural collagen production and proactively secures long-term resilience. Fast absorbing whole plant nutrition Featuring our Splendore Anchusa™ Complex, clinically proven to block free radical damage by 100% Includes our proprietary 360° Exposome Defense™ Complex to defend against common environmental skin stressors