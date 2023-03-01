DUCKRAGU

glass, copper foil, lead solder, chain to hang 30x34 approx (+/- up to 4cm) >1kg Handmade to order. Lead time 10 weeks minimum. My offcut mirrors are made using leftover material from other projects. Each is created unique and the glass used is determined by what is on hand. Please leave your desired colourway in the notes when checking out. I prefer to work with one to two colour selections such as ‘green and orange’ and palette suggestions such as ‘cool’ or ‘earthy’. I am also happy to hear what you do not want, such as textured or clear glass. If you have something more specific in mind with regards to colour please get in touch prior to purchasing to ensure I am able to fulfil your request.