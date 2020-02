Baggu

Duck Bag Canvas Tote, Leopard

$34.00

DUCK BAG: Our classic everyday canvas tote. Holds a 15 in. MacBook & Interior zip pocket holds an iPhone Plus. DESIGN: Two handles and 40 in. adjustable strap to carry in hand or over shoulder. DIMENSIONS: 15.75 in. H x 15.75 in. W x 4.75 in. D. Interior pocket measures 8.5 in. H x 9 in. W. 100% cotton - Baggu's commitment to quality means we only use pure cotton to craft our Canvas Baggus MACHINE WASHABLE - Clean up is a breeze, so you can reuse your pouches for years! Our classic everyday canvas tote. Holds a 15 in. MacBook. Interior zip pocket holds an iPhone Plus. Two handles and 40 in. adjustable strap to carry in hand or over shoulder. 15.75 in. H x 11 in. W x 4.75 in. D. Interior pocket measures 8.5 in. H x 9 in. W. Matte silver hardware. Durable taped seams. 100% 16 oz. cotton canvas (65% recycled)