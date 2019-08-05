Baggu

Duck Bag Canvas Tote

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

Our classic everyday canvas tote, updated. Baggu's Duck Bag 2 now features: Holds a 15 in. MacBook. . Larger interior pocket now holds an iPhone 7 Plus. . Two handles and 40 in. adjustable strap, to carry in hand or over shoulder. . 15.75 in. H x 15.75 in. W x 4.75 in. D., interior pocket measures 8.5 in. H x 9 in. W.. Matte silver hardware. . Durable taped seams. . 100% 16 oz. cotton canvas (65% recycled) . BAGGU makes bags.. Our original and best-selling item is our namesake ripstop nylon shopping bag. Based on the construction of the plastic grocery bag, the Standard Baggu is durable, lightweight, and can hold 2-3 times more than a traditional grocery bag. Our vision is that everyone has a Baggu with them all the time. BAGGU has studios in California and New York, and is led by the creative team that started the company in 2007.