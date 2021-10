Ninja

Dualbrew Coffee Maker, Single-serve

$199.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ninja

The Ninja® DualBrew Grounds & Pods Coffee Maker delivers Classic, Rich, and Over Ice brews from your favorite coffee grounds or K-Cup coffee pods that never taste watered down. Customize your brew with 9 grounds sizes from single serve, to travel mug, to full carafe and 4 pod sizes from 6 to 12 oz. Plus, it features Delay Brew and Keep Warm Functions.