Brooklyn Bedding

Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket (20lbs)

$169.00

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklyn Bedding

The Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket by Brooklyn Bedding is designed to provide the deep touch pressure support that can result in a calmer, more soothing night’s sleep. Its dual therapy features come from a flippable and removable duvet cover: one side blankets you in a traditional, ultra cozy warmth and security; the other side provides the tranquility of weight, coupled with an advanced cooling fabric.