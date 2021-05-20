Brooklyn Bedding

Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket

$159.00 $119.25

Available in 15-lb. and 20-lb. weight options, our dual therapy weighted blanket customizes your level of deep touch support. Premium fabrics are combined in one duvet to deliver two-sided comfort: ultra cozy warmth or tranquil cooling. High-end details include 12 individual ties and loops to ensure even distribution of weight throughout the blanket. The duvet cover is washable for easy care and a more hypoallergenic sleep experience. Dimensions for both weights are a universal 60” x 80”.