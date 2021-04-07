United States
Brooklyn Bedding
Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket
$169.00$126.75
At Brooklyn Bedding
The Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket by Brooklyn Bedding is designed to provide the deep touch pressure support that can result in a calmer, more soothing night’s sleep. Its dual therapy features come from a flippable and removable duvet cover: one side blankets you in a traditional, ultra cozy warmth and security; the other side provides the tranquility of weight, coupled with an advanced cooling fabric. Available in 15-lb. and 20-lb. weight options, our dual therapy weighted blanket customizes your level of deep touch support. Premium fabrics are combined in one duvet to deliver two-sided comfort: ultra cozy warmth or tranquil cooling. High-end details include 12 individual ties and loops to ensure even distribution of weight throughout the blanket. The duvet cover is washable for easy care and a more hypoallergenic sleep experience. Dimensions for both weights are a universal 60” x 80”.