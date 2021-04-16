Brookstone

Dual Smart Plug

$29.97 $16.86

About This Item Details Dual Smart Plug that connects to Wi-Fi and allows you to control your devices from anywhere with the smart app or voice via Alexa or Google. Can control two device independently because it has two outlets. - Color: grey - AC 100-240V battery required - No assembly required - No battery needed - 2" x 4" x 1.75" - Imported Additional Info One year limited warranty