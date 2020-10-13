EMINTA

Dual Sided Pu Leather Desk Pad

$22.99 $19.99

NEW UPGRADE SEWING REINFORCEMENT: Made of durable PU leather material, which protects your glass/wooden desktop from scratches, stains, spills, heat and scuffs. NEW DESIGN SEWING mats are more durable than the normal desk protector, which are more fashion for daily use! Perfect for both office and home. WATERPROOF DOUBLE-SIDED USE: Water resistant and heat resistant material makes this desk blotter durable. You can use comfortable purple or pink sides you like. Soft surface of desk mat will make you enjoy writing, typing and browsing. Bring a modern and professional atmosphere when you put it on your desktop. GREAT ORGANIZER AND EASY TO CLEAN: Simply wipe its surface with a wet cloth when you want to clean it. Come with a strap to roll up the pad easily and take it to anywhere, keep your desks clean, ideal for office desks, student desks, dining tables etc. LARGE NON-SLIP MULTIFUNCTIONAL PAD: Size of 31.5" x 15.7" is large enough to accommodate your laptop, mouse and keyboard. Comfortable and smooth surface can be a mouse pad and a writing pad. Its non-slip material also adds stability during everyday use. ONE YEAR WARRANTY: We are dedicated to providing our customers with high quality products and superior customer service. All of our EMINTA desk pads come with a one year warranty. If you are unsatisfied with our desk mats, you can exchange another item or get 100% money back. A good gift choice for your family, friends and yourself, specially for women.. The EMINTA desk cover protects your table or laptop from scratches, stains, spills, heat and scuffs. Its smooth surface will make you enjoy gaming, writing, typing and browsing. Can be used as a desk protector, writing pad and mouse pad. Product Features: -High quality and durable PU leather material -Dual sides, Two color in one -Ideal gift -Water resistant and heat resistant -Easy to clean -Lightweight and portable -Satisfaction guarantee Perfect Size: 31.5”x 15.7", large enough to accommodate your laptop, mouse and keyboard. Color: We provide