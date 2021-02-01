YSAGi

Dual-sided Multifunctional Desk Pad

Dual Side Usage: Different color in each side, same material for all the mat, special design to use in both side, 2 in 1 desk pad, just turn it over and you can utilize it Easy to Clean: made of heavy-duty and durable PU leather, just use cloth to wipe it, very easy to clean, wet cloth would be prefer if there are too much dirt in the mat Wide Surface Usage: Size of 31.5" x 15.7", large enough to accommodate your laptop, mouse, and keyboard Protect Your Desk: Waterproof, oil-proof, protect your glass/wooden desktop from scratches, stains, and spills No Need for Mouse Pad: No unpleasant smell, tasteful synthetic leather adds elegance to your workspace. Surface can be used as a mouse pad, comfortable resting surface for your hands while writing, typing, and using the mouse