Farm Rio

Dual Scarves Print Midi Dress

$255.00 $204.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

Your new best-case scenario to live in: the Dual Scarves Print Midi Dress is a must-have to wear on repeat! It features a cozy fit to follow your moves all around, a deep V neck for that showing-some-skin vibe, and a print to brighten your plans up. Goes well with the boldest pillow sandals you can find out there! Responsible: 100% LENZING™ ECOVERO™: LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibers generate up to 50% lower emissions and water impact compared to generic Viscose.