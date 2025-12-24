Lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet Metallic Wordmark

$58.00 $34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Incu updates a favourite pant in a striking new fabrication. The Sadie Trousers are crafted from a cotton-tencel blend fabric adorned with a pinstripe pattern. They have a wide-leg silhouette that falls loosely over the foot and is enhanced by the pleats below the high-rise waist. For a polished look, tuck in the Ragazzo Recycled Fitted T-Shirt and layer over the Stevie Unisex Shirt. - Cotton-tencel fabric - Pinstripe pattern - High-waist - Belt-loop waistband - Front double pleats - Side slant pockets - Wide, long legs - Concealed hook, button and zip fastening - Twin welt back pockets - Full length