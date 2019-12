Ariel Gordon Jewelry

Dual Pearl Diamond Ring

$345.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ariel Gordon Jewelry

Description The Dual Pearl Diamond Ring is a delicate take on our beloved Dual Birthstone Ring. With it's open band and diamond / pearl combination, you'll want to wear it daily. Handmade with love in Los Angeles. Featured in: Glamour, T Magazine, The Cut, & Refinery29.