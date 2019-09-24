Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Vitabrid C12

Dual Mask: Age-defying & Firming

$8.00
At Barneys New York
A sheet mask that features an age-defying and firming formula that promotes the feel of increased collagen, replaces skin's moisture, and improves the overall look of the complexion.
Featured in 1 story
12 Face Masks That Reverse Dry Winter Skin
by Erika Stalder