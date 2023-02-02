Belifu

Dual Channel Tens Ems Unit

$49.99 $37.99

Multifunctional Tens Massager with 24 Preprogrammed Massage Modes for Pain and Muscle Relief. TENS unit help relieve pain associated with sore and aching muscles in the shoulder, waist, back, neck, upper extremities (arm), and lower extremities(leg) due to strain from exercise or normal household work activities. Electric massager is also intended to be used to stimulate healthy muscles in order to improve and facilitate muscle performance. Non Invasive, Non Drug Choice for Relieving Pain. Great Device You Can Use at Home for Pain Management. If you want to relieve pain, just trying Belifu TENS massager. It is with human body simulation technology, microcomputer intelligent control technology, simulates a variety of massage methods. Help for relieving pain associated with sore and aching muscles in the shoulder, waist, back, neck, upper extremities (arm), and lower extremities(leg) due to strain from exercise or household work. A/B Dual Channels Tens with 24 Modes, 20 Levels Intensity and Time Control. Relax Any Time Anywhere with Pocket Size! You can operate it with different intensity settings for each channel. With portable size, it can be used in the office, car or travel on the go. Total body relaxation: use for back, knee, shoulder, ankles, wrist and elbow and make this the most powerful weapon for your body relax. Free Dust-Proof Drawstring Storage Bag, Reusable Fastening Cable Ties and 10 Pcs of Self Adhesive Conductive Reusable Electrode Pads. No more cable mess after use with fastening cable ties. A quick and easy solution for tens lead wires management. Hassle free storage system for the tens massager and wires.Three different sizes of electrode pads can meet your various needs. Built in Powerful Rechargeable Lithium Battery-- up to 20 Hours of Continuous Use. It can be connected to wall charger, power bank or laptop USB port to charge. Don't worries about treatment interruption for dead AA batteries any more. With battery level indicator remind you charge timely.