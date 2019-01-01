Stiefel

What is Duac Gel? Duac is a medication that is used to treat mild or moderate acne, spots, and pimples. These conditions appear on your skin because of an overproduction of a chemical called sebum, clogging pores and allowing oil to build up, creating blackheads. If these blackheads become infected with bacteria they will develop into acne. This will usually present itself on the face; however it can appear on other parts of the body, particularly the neck and upper back. Duac Gel targets these pimples directly and aids in the prevention of new impurities.