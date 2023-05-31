Seed

Seed Daily Synbiotic

$49.99

Engineered to survive ViaCap® Delivery Technology Our 2-in-1 nested capsule safeguards viability through digestion for delivery of an average of 100% of our probiotic starting dose to your colon. The outer capsule also serves as a barrier to oxygen, moisture, and heat—no refrigeration necessary. Probiotic Inner Capsule Our probiotic formulation consists of clinically and scientifically studied strains characterized at academic institutions and research partners in Italy, Spain, Belgium, US, and Japan. It is biofermented in Europe, and is not of animal or soil origin. Prebiotic Outer Capsule Our prebiotic formulation consists of punicalagins concentrated from Indian pomegranate—biotransformed by gut microbes into powerful metabolites for human health.