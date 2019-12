Mario Badescu

Drying Lotion

$17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion is a cult classic, a fast-acting, effective acne spot treatment that really works. Formulated with salicylic acid and calamine, this product will shrink blemishes overnight without drying or irritating even sensitive skin. To use, simply dip a cotton swab into the pink sediment at the bottom of the bottle and apply a dab to clean skin. Do not rub in ...