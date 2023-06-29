DryBar

Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush

$155.00 $108.50

Buy Now Review It

Description Blow-drying has never been easier! The Single Shot combines the hot air of a blow-dryer with the structure of a round brush to create a smooth, shiny blowout with tons of volume in one quick, simple step. Benefits 2.25" round shape is perfect for shorter hair styles and creating loose waves and curls . Suggested Use 3 temperature settings (cool/medium/high) allows for customized styling of all hair types.