DryBar

Double Shot Oval Blow-dryer Brush

$155.00 $108.00

Buy Now Review It

Description Blow-drying has never been easier! The Double Shot combines the hot air of a blow-dryer with the structure of a round brush to create a smooth, shiny blowout with tons of volume in one quick, simple step. Benefits 2.44" oval shape with gently curved edges provides tons of volume and a smooth finish. Suggested Use 3 temperature settings (cool/medium/high) allows for customized styling of all hair types.