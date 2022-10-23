DryBar

Detox Dry Shampoo

Description No wash, no worries! Drybar's Detox Dry Shampoo features a super-absorbent formula that eliminates oils and impurities, leaving hair looking and feeling clean and refreshed with extra volume and a matte finish. Benefits Absorbs oils and adds lift at the roots. Great for all hair types! Suggested Use After using Detox Dry Shampoo on oily roots, use Detox Dry Conditioner at the ends of the hair to rehydrate.