Oribe

Dry Texturizing Spray

$46.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Instructions for use: Spray on dry hair, applying at the roots for a lift or all over for texture and shine 300ml/8.5 oz. Ingredients: Hydrofluorocarbon 152A, Dimethyl Ether, SD Alcohol 40-B (Alcohol Denat.), VP/VA Copolymer, Zeolite, Glycerin, Acetyl Triethyl Citrate, PEG/PPG-17/18 Dimethicone, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Extract, AMP-Isostearoyl Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Butylene Glycol, Benzophenone-4, Water/Aqua/Eau, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Fruit Extract, Passiflora Incarnata Flower Extract, Actinidia Chinensis (Kiwi) Fruit Extract, Hedychium Coronarium Root Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Parfum/Fragrance, Linalool, Citral, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal