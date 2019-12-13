Oribe

Dry Styling Collection

$75.00

Boost voluminous and refreshed hair with Oribe's Dry Styling Collection. Build volume and texture while absorbing oil at the roots and add density for a fuller-looking head of hair. The collection includes a full-size spray and travel-friendly sizes to conveniently use on-the-go. Oribe's Dry Styling Collection includes: Dry Texturizing Spray (8.5 oz.): An invisible volume spray that also works as a dry shampoo.. Dry Texturizing Spray Travel (2.2 oz.): A travel-size, invisible volume spray that also works as a dry shampoo.. Thick Dry Finishing Spray Travel (2.2 oz.): A volumizing finishing spray that adds density and dry hold.. Key Ingredients: Kiwi and Passion Flower Extracts: deliver antioxidants more powerful than those found in green tea, they help to maintain moisture balance and protect color. Unique Copolymer Blend: allows for hair styles to hold longer. Zeolite Crystallines: behave like tiny sponges to absorb and trap dirt, oils and odors. Key Benefits: A revolutionary (invisible) dry spray for incredible volume. Absorbs oil at the roots without powdery residue. Adds sultry texture and sexy lift. Adds density and dry hold without stickiness. Extends the life of your blowout.