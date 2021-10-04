Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Oribe
Dry Styling Collection
$75.00
$52.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
This dry styling collection includes a full size and travel size Dry Texturizing Spray and a travel size Thick Dry Finishing Spray.
Need a few alternatives?
Schwartzkopf
Oleo Intense No Ammonia Permanent Hair Dye
BUY
£3.99
Boots
Josh Wood Colour
The Miracle System
BUY
£19.00
£29.00
Josh Wood Colour
Clairol
Nice 'n Easy No Ammonia Hair Dye
BUY
£5.15
FeelUnique
Garnier
Olia Gold No Ammonia Permanent Hair Dye
BUY
£6.99
FeelUnique
More from Oribe
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray
BUY
$38.40
$48.00
Oribe
Oribe
Gold Lust Repair And Restore Shampoo
BUY
$39.20
$49.00
Oribe
Oribe
Dry Styling Collection
BUY
$52.50
$75.00
Amazon
Oribe
Côte D'azur Restorative Body Crème
BUY
$52.00
$65.00
Oribe
More from Hair Care
Schwartzkopf
Oleo Intense No Ammonia Permanent Hair Dye
BUY
£3.99
Boots
Josh Wood Colour
The Miracle System
BUY
£19.00
£29.00
Josh Wood Colour
Clairol
Nice 'n Easy No Ammonia Hair Dye
BUY
£5.15
FeelUnique
Garnier
Olia Gold No Ammonia Permanent Hair Dye
BUY
£6.99
FeelUnique
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted