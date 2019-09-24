Dove

Dry Spray Go Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant Apple & White Tea

Infused with a crisp, invigorating scent, Dove Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant Apple White Tea 3.8 oz is ideal if you’re looking for a long-lasting antiperspirant deodorant that sprays on dry and leaves you smelling fresh all day. Our formula is alcohol-free, dermatologically tested, and contains Dove's unique ¼ moisturizers for soft, smooth underarms and protection against sweat that lasts for up to 48 hours. Dove Dry Spray goes on instantly dry for a cleaner feel, so you can get dressed and start your day right away. In addition to staying cool and dry all day long, Dove Apple White Tea dry spray helps you to care for your underarms. Regular shaving can cause underarm irritation, but Dove's 0% alcohol (ethanol) formula with ¼ moisturizers helps delicate underarm skin to recover. Get an apple and white tea-scented boost every morning from Dove. Spray each underarm with two or three short bursts from about 6 inches away. With this dry spray antiperspirant, you can dress immediately and enjoy reassuring antiperspirant protection that lasts for up to 48 hours. At Dove, our vision is a world where beauty is a source of confidence, and not anxiety. So, we are on a mission to help the next generation of women develop a positive relationship with the way they look - helping them raise their self-esteem and realize their full potential.