Eucerin

Dry Skin Intensive Lotion With Cutaneous Emulsion Urea

At Boots

Eucerin Intensive Lotion 10% w/w Cutaneous Emulsion% Urea is formulated with Urea, which is a moisturiser naturally present in healthy skin. In many dry skin conditions the skin's natural Urea levels are decreased which leads to further moisture loss. Eucerin Treatment Lotion replaces the Urea lost when the skin becomes dry. It also contains natural lipids, which along with Urea, can help maintain the skin's natural moisture balance, keeping it smooth and supple. The formulation forms a fine protective layer on the skin preventing further moisture loss.Eucerin Intensive Lotion 10% w/w Cutaneous Emulsion% Urea provides intensive moisturisation for the treatment of dry itchy flaky skin conditions including, Atopic eczema, Ichthyosis, Hyperkeratosis and Xeroderma.Fragrance free and colourant free. Dermatological skincare. Suitable for children.