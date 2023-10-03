Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Klorane
Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk
$14.00
$9.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Oribe
Oribe Serene Scalp Soothing Leave-on Hair Treatment
BUY
$48.00
Sephora
Pura d'or
Healing Argan Oil Conditioner
BUY
$15.99
$19.99
Amazon
Orlando Pita
Play Highly Coveted Dry Shampoo
BUY
$5.98
$9.98
Amazon
Bondi Boost
Intensive Spray Hair Leave-in Treatment
BUY
$13.96
$19.95
Amazon
More from Klorane
Klorane
Kloranestrengthening Serum With Quinine And Edelweiss
BUY
$32.00
Ulta
Klorane
Klorane Oat Milk Dry Shampoo 250ml - All Hair Types
BUY
$15.99
$22.99
Chemist Warehouse
Klorane
Strengthening Shampoo With Quinine & Organic Edelweiss
BUY
£8.80
£11.00
LookFantastic
Klorane
Klorane Strengthening Shampoo
BUY
$24.00
Ulta
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Oribe Serene Scalp Soothing Leave-on Hair Treatment
BUY
$48.00
Sephora
Pura d'or
Healing Argan Oil Conditioner
BUY
$15.99
$19.99
Amazon
Orlando Pita
Play Highly Coveted Dry Shampoo
BUY
$5.98
$9.98
Amazon
Bondi Boost
Intensive Spray Hair Leave-in Treatment
BUY
$13.96
$19.95
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted