Search
Products fromShopBeauty Innovator Awards
Redken

Dry Shampoo Powder 02 With Charcoal

$20.00
At Ulta Beauty
You won't even miss your aerosol after you've switched to this loose powder, which sucks up grease on contact and leaves hair light and fresh without any white residue.
Featured in 1 story
We Tried The Best Hair Products Under $20
by aimee simeon