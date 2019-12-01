Pantene

Dry Shampoo Foam And Dry Conditioner, Sulfate Free

Style Name:Dry Shampoo and Conditioner Cheat your way to a great hair day with this duo of non-wash day essentials. Whip your hair back to life in 60 seconds flat when you use Pantene cheat day dry shampoo foam. This refreshing, residue-free, waterless wash makes saving time a cinch. Use the sulfate free and paraben free formula to freshen up and remove the extra oil from any hair type-from curly to thin. You'll also love its creamy vanilla and jasmine scent. Plus, it's made with pro-vitamin B5 and tapioca for full, healthy-looking, oil-free hair. Get instantly smooth hair-in-between washes-when you spritz in Pantene mist behaving dry conditioner mist. This moisturizing, lightweight, leave-in conditioner makes saving time a cinch. Use this fine mist to get rid of flyaway and frizzy hair, and detangle even the thickest hair. Plus, it's made with pro-vitamin B5, omega-9, Aloe, and jojoba oil, leaving your hair looking and feeling healthy and nourished for a full 24 hours. Made to be Paraben free and sulfate free with the fresh exotic scent of coconut milk and peach. So go ahead and cheat your way to a #great hair day.