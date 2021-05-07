Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Batiste
Dry Shampoo Blush
£4.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Superdrug
Dry Shampoo Blush
Need a few alternatives?
Batiste
Dry Shampoo Blush
BUY
£4.99
Superdrug
Batiste
Instant Hair Refresh Dry Shampoo & Volume
BUY
£3.99
Superdrug
promoted
Kiehl's
Amino Acid Shampoo Refill
BUY
$56.00
Nordstrom
promoted
Kiehl's
Amino Acid Shampoo
BUY
$59.00
Nordstrom
More from Batiste
Batiste
Instant Hair Refresh Dry Shampoo & Volume
BUY
£3.99
Superdrug
Batiste
Batiste Dry Shampoo, Original Fragrance, 2 Pack
BUY
$11.15
Amazon
promoted
Batiste
Beautifully Brunette
BUY
C$7.98
Amazon
promoted
Batiste
Waterless Cleansing Foam
BUY
C$9.98
Amazon
More from Hair Care
Living Proof
Defining Gel
BUY
$28.00
Living Proof
Living Proof
Curl Elongator
BUY
$38.00
Living Proof
Chemist.co.uk
Elnett Satin Hair Spray Extra Strength Very Volume
BUY
£3.49
Chemist.co.uk
Aussie
3 Miracle Oil Reconstructor Lightweight Treatment
BUY
£9.99
Boots
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted