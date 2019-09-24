Dove

Dry Serum Rose Silk Antiperspirant & Deodorant

We spend so much time following beauty tips on skin care rituals, finding the perfect moisturizers and beauty products - but, even though it can be on show just as much, our delicate underarm skin often falls off the radar. with a sheer, lightweight texture and serum technology, Dove Dry Serum Rose Silk Antiperspirant Deodorant for women is a treat for delicate underarm skin - effortlessly elevating your daily routine. Formulated with 1/4 moisturizers and facial care ingredients, this gentle women's deodorant glides onto skin with a luxurious texture. Absorbing instantly, your underarms are left dry to the touch and irresistibly soft. To keep you feeling fresh and confident, 48-hour antiperspirant protection is paired with uplifting fragrances with notes of rose, magnolia and peony. And voila: a ritual for beautiful underarms, just like the rest of your skin. For all day freshness: twist the wheel to release this Dove deodorant for women - we recommend one twist for each underarm. Then glide this rose deodorant onto your underarms in a circular motion (to make sure you've covered the whole area). This serum formula dries immediately so you can get dressed without waiting for it to dry - or worrying about dreaded white marks.