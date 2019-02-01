Seche Vite

Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat is acknowledged as the world’s finest top coat. Its patented formula allows it to penetrate through the nail lacquer to the base coat forming a single solid coating over the nail plate for a much more durable finish which is guaranteed not to yellow. Seche Vite is unmatched as a top coat leaving the nail silky feeling, stronger, more durable, absolutely will not chip and creates the highest gloss of any product on the market today. Apply thickly, get a nice bead on the end of the brush, then set softly down on the first nail painted and watch how Seche Vite flows over the wet nail polish without dragging or streaking the underlying manicure