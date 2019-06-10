The Nature’s Head Composting toilet is the most innovative design, offers the best value and the most reliable solution for personal sanitation requirements of any product in the field. The toilet is self-contained, urine diverting and the waterless operation allows for ease of use for many applications. The Nature’s Head is lightweight, odorless and compact making it a perfect fit for your home, cabin, tiny house, RV, workshop, boat and survival application. The toilet with its stainless steel hardware, robust construction and user friendliness has been designed to withstand the harshest of conditions. We take great pride in offering a product which we manufacture in the United States and strive to provide exceptional customer service.