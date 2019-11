Dr. Dennis Gross

Drx Spectralite Faceware Pro

$435.00

Buy Now Review It

At Space NK

Nurture acne-prone skin while combatting the look of lines, wrinkles and blemishes with the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite™ Faceware Pro, a medical-grade facial mask that harnesses gentle bursts of red and blue LED light therapy. When used for just three minutes at a time, the mask contributes towards a clearer and calmer complexion.