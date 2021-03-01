Isabel Marant Étoile

Drussel Gradient Stripe Mohair-blend Sweater

£395.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Isabel Marant Étoile’s Drussel sweater has serene gradient stripes of alternating cornflower blue and cream. It’s made from a textural mohair-blend knit and follows a relaxed fit with dropped shoulders and classic ribbed edges. Style it as a pop of colour with neutral denim. Shown here with: Isabel Marant Étoile Jancis ruffled high-neck striped cotton shirt, Isabel Marant Étoile Corfy high-rise tapered-leg jeans, Isabel Marant Beth velcro-strap suede trainers, Isabel Marant Botsy suede and leather shoulder bag and Isabel Marant Zadd leather belt Product number: 1391853