Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant Juju Bar

£24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Probably the most wanted skin care range ever, Drunk Elephant is worth the hype – and then some... Founded by Tiffany Masterson, who wanted a clean break from toxins and the ‘Suspicious 6’ (essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical screens, fragrance/dyes and SLS) this brand has created a whole new category in the beauty space: ‘Clean-Clinical’. Far from traditional soap, this ultra-mild, 3-in-1 bar deeply cleanses, subtly exfoliates and detoxifies – all without drying or stripping the skin of its protective barrier. Enriched with thermal mud, bamboo powder and marula oil, this brilliant bar is a gift from the skin care gods.