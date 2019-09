Corrigan Studio

Drumagrove Leyla Armchair

$2277.40 $302.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Infuse your decor with mid-century charm when you add this Drumagrove Leyla Armchair to your living room decor. Featuring an iconic silhouette, this armchair creates a stunning addition to your seating area. A thick seat cushion provides plush comfort, while the tufted seat back adds a handsome finishing touch to the piece.